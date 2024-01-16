Shareholders in Pacific Edge (NZSE:PEB) have lost 90%, as stock drops 12% this past week

Over the last month the Pacific Edge Limited (NZSE:PEB) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 43%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 90%. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Pacific Edge wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Pacific Edge saw its revenue grow by 43% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 24% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NZSE:PEB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2024

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Pacific Edge stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.5% in the last year, Pacific Edge shareholders lost 79%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pacific Edge better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pacific Edge you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

