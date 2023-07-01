Shareholders in Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 12% over a half decade. The share price has dropped 29% in three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Streamline Health Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Streamline Health Solutions saw its revenue increase by 0.8% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Given the weak growth, the share price fall of 2% isn't particularly surprising. The key question is whether the company can make it to profitability, and beyond, without trouble. It could be worth putting it on your watchlist and revisiting when it makes its maiden profit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Streamline Health Solutions stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Streamline Health Solutions shareholders are up 0.8% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 2% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Streamline Health Solutions is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

