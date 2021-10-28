U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

Sharps Containers Market worth USD 624.1 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2% | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Key Players Covered in the Sharps Containers Market are Sharps Compliance, Inc. , EnviroTain, LLC., Bondtech Corporation, MAUSER Group, Daniels Healthcare Group, Henry Schein, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Stericycle, GPC Medical, Other Prominent Players

Pune, India, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing need for effective waste management is a key factor driving the global “sharps containers market”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sharps Containers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Multipurpose Containers, Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers), By Waste Generators (Hospitals, Other Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), By Usage (Reusable Containers, and Single Use Containers), By Waste Type (Sharps Waste, Infectious Waste, Non-infectious Waste, and Pharmaceutical Waste), By Size (1–2 Gallons, 2–4 Gallons, 4–8 Gallons and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The global sharps containers market was valued at USD 449.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 624.1 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.As per the report, the rising awareness regarding hazardous waste is expected to aid the growth of the global sharps containers market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, every year, 16 million injections are used worldwide but lack proper disposal of the same. Additionally, out of the total medical waste generated, 85% consists of general, non-hazardous waste and 15% of hazardous waste. This generated waste contains harmful microorganisms that pose a threat to the environment as well as to the healthcare professionals.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/sharps-containers-market-101499


The report is focused on offering the best information, an explanatory study consisting of various aspects enabling key players the competence to remain consistent in the global sharps containers market. The report also discusses in-depth about the recent innovations and industrial development in the global sharps containers market

Rising Government Initiatives Regarding Medical Waste Management Will Enable Growth

The rising need for effective medical waste management is expected to boost the global sharps containers market revenue during the forecast period. The increasing government efforts in implementing guidelines for effective disposal of medical waste will stimulate the growth of the global sharps containers market. For instance, World Health Organization (WHO) along with other regulatory bodies in the countries worldwide, have set standard guidelines for disposal and management of biomedical waste. It has become a mandate for all the pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, hospitals, and other healthcare providers to comply with the set of guidelines given by the governing bodies.


Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/sharps-containers-market-101499


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

4.2%

2028 Value Projection

USD 624.1 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 449.1 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

157

Segments covered

Waste Generators, Usage, Waste Type

Growth Drivers

Sharps waste to hold a leading position in the market in terms of revenue

The hospitals segment is likely to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period

The global sharps containers market was valued at USD 449.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 624.1 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.


Amidst this crisis, Fortune Business Insights™ is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and is enabling the global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world to sustain growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/healthcare-industry


Partnership of PureWay With Safe Needle Disposal Will Favor Growth

PureWay, a health-focused organization specializing in medical waste management and compliance solutions, announced its partnership with Safe Needle Disposal, a non-profit devoted to educating the public about safe needle disposal programs. At-home sharps injectors will give access to a user-friendly informational resource and regulatory experts to help answer all their sharps-related questions. It will also responsibly and affordably dispose of needles with new Safe Needle Disposal. The introduction of At-home sharps injectors will support the global sharps containers growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Daniels Healthcare Group by MAUSER is expected to create new growth opportunities for the global sharps containers market. For Instance, MAUSER Group announced the acquisition of Daniels Healthcare Group. Daniels Healthcare manufactures and markets medical waste containers for hospitals, surgeries, and the clinical waste industry.


Quick Buy Sharps Containers Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101499


The major players operating in the global sharps containers market are:

  • Sharps Compliance, Inc.

  • EnviroTain, LLC.

  • Bondtech Corporation

  • MAUSER Group

  • Daniels Healthcare Group

  • Henry Schein, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Stericycle

  • GPC Medical

  • Other Prominent Players


Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sharps-containers-market-101499


Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Pricing Analysis - For Key Countries

    • Adoption/Usage Overview of Sharps Containers - For Key Countries

    • Guidelines overview for medical and hazardous waste disposal

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/sharps-containers-market-9287


