U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,783.05
    -555.45 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Shattuck Labs Presents Preclinical Data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STTK
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc.

- SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT) combined with anti-PD(L)1 broadened anti-tumor activity of the checkpoint antibodies in aggressive CPI-resistant tumors -

- Butyrophilin heterodimeric fusion proteins from Shattuck’s GADLEN platform showed enhanced tumor cell killing targeting CD19 and CD20 and demonstrated preclinical proof of concept in the treatment of cancer -

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced preclinical data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. This includes data from SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT), derived from the company’s ARC® platform, and the company’s GADLEN platform.

“We have made excellent progress advancing compounds in our preclinical pipeline,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “Data from our SL-9258 compound indicate potent modulation of myeloid cells, T cells, and cytokines, including IL-2, which collectively translated to superior anti-tumor activity in comparison to TIGIT and PD-L1 antibodies in a preclinical model of PD-1 acquired resistance. In addition, multiple compounds from our gamma delta T cell engager, or GADLEN, platform have shown specific anti-tumor activity in preclinical studies, which will help guide our lead candidate selection and clinical development strategy. We look forward to nominating our next clinical product candidate in 2022.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract title: LIGHT (TNFSF14) costimulation with TIGIT blockade broadens the activity of checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) into checkpoint inhibitor refractory and resistant tumors through targeted myeloid cell and effector lymphocyte activation

Shattuck presented preclinical data for SL-9258 (TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT), a bispecific fusion protein from its ARC platform, demonstrating that SL-9258 simultaneously provides checkpoint blockade to all tumor-expressed PVR ligands and broadens immune costimulation by the TNF ligand known as LIGHT. LIGHT’s ability to bind and activate CD8+ T and natural killer cells through interactions with one of its receptors known as HVEM and myeloid cells through interactions with its other receptor known as LTbR, translates into strong anti-tumor responses in checkpoint primary and acquired resistance murine tumor models, where TIGIT blocking antibodies demonstrate no activity.

TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT was evaluated and well tolerated in non-human primates at doses up to 40 mg/kg and similar on-target pharmacodynamic activity was observed to what was characterized preclinically in mice. Together, these results suggest that TIGIT-Fc-LIGHT may provide clinical benefit to patients that are refractory to conventional checkpoint blockade therapy.

Abstract title: Bispecific gamma/delta T cell engagers containing butyrophilin 2A1/3A1 heterodimeric fusion protein efficiently activate Vg9Vd2+ T cells and promote tumor cell killing

Shattuck presented preclinical data highlighting the potential of GADLENs to direct gamma delta T cells to kill tumor cells and in the process, further elucidate tumor cell markers which are important for the therapeutic activity of gamma delta T cell-based therapies.

Shattuck’s bispecific GADLENs containing heterodimeric BTN2A1 and BTN3A1 extracellular domains fused via inert Fc linkers to scFv domains, targeting CD19 or CD20 tumor-antigens, demonstrated an ability to induce proliferation, degranulation, and cytokine production in Vg9Vd2+ T cells with costimulation of a natural cytotoxicity receptor or T cell costimulatory receptor. Further, CD19 and CD20 directed GADLENs enhanced the specific killing of lymphoma cells that express both antigen targets.

Additional meeting information can be found on the AACR website, https://www.aacr.org. The posters will be available under Posters on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in two Phase 1 trials. A second product candidate, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors or lymphomas. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.ascher@sternir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were crashing 32.9% lower as of 10:38 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced that it has paused enrollment in three clinical studies evaluating experimental drug BCX9930. BioCryst stated in a press release that patient enrollment in the Redeem-1, Redeem-2, and Renew clinical trials is being paused while it "investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients."

  • Following FDA rejection, Akebia lays off 180 workers

    Akebia Therapeutics has cut nearly half of its workforce following an unexpected rejection of its anemia drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Tonix Pharma Starts New Pivotal Trial For TNX-102 SL In Fibromyalgia Patients

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has enrolled the first patient in the new Phase 3 RESILIENT study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the management of fibromyalgia. An interim analysis by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee of the first 50% of enrolled patients for a potential sample size readjustment or early stop for futility is expected in Q1 of 2023. In December 2020, Tonix reported positive results from the first Phase 3 study (RELIEF) o

  • BTAI: IGALMI™ Approved by the FDA…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BTAI READ THE FULL BTAI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update IGALMI™ Approved by the FDA On April 6, 2022, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved IGALMI™ for the treatment of acute agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. IGALMI is the first and only FDA-approved orally dissolving

  • It’s Lights Out for Biogen’s Aduhelm. But There’s Some Hope for Other Alzheimer’s Drugs.

    A decision from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services effectively closed the door on the commercial future of Biogen’s Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.

  • Lab Notes: Venatorx closes Series C financing; Ocugen takes 'critical' step in clinical trial

    This week's Greater Philadelphia life sciences industry news includes updates on an antibiotic developer's funding deal, a medical device manufacturer's expanded product line, a Chester County gene therapy company's clinical trial, and more. Here's the roundup: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Malvern raised an undisclosed amount of money is a Series C financing that was led by the AMR Action Fund. The AMR Action Fund is the world’s largest public-private partnership investing in antibiotics, antifungals, and other antimicrobial treatments.

  • Medicare to restrict coverage of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Biogen shares amid news that Medicare will restrict coverage of the pharmaceutical company's Alzheimer’s drug.

  • US, WHO officials and experts agree (sort of) on how COVID-19 spreads

    The idea that the coronavirus spreads via the air has been known since 2020 by experts across the globe, but pinpointing the definition had remained a point of contention.

  • A Different Kind of Bloodbath

    Proekt's latest investigation found that Russian President Putin is possibly quite sick--at least quite concerned about his health and perhaps pre-occupied with aging.

  • The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

    Vitamin D helps make your bones stronger, boosts your heart health, and more. Now, a new study has found that getting specific with your supplement offers yet another health benefit.

  • If You Bought This Popular Chocolate, Do Not Eat It, FDA Warns

    Some of life's best moments happen when we indulge just a little. For many of us, that indulgence comes in the form of a sweet treat, specifically chocolate. With the Easter holiday right around the corner, you may have picked up some extra goodies to enjoy with friends and family. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a warning about two chocolate products from one popular brand. Read on to find out which chocolates the agency said you should absolutely not eat.RELATED

  • Should Biogen Investors Be Worried About Its Alzheimer's Drug?

    Alzheimer's is a cruel disease with no cure. In "Still Alice," Julianne Moore's portrayal of a professor of linguistics at Columbia University, who suffers from the early onset of this debilitating disease without the prospect of a treatment, is hard to watch. More than 6 million Americans suffer from this destructive illness and "barring effective interventions," this figure could more than double to 14 million by 2060, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates.

  • Shanghai: Residents 'running out of food' in Covid lockdown

    Some living in China's biggest city say they're struggling to get supplies weeks into lockdown.

  • There’s one big difference between Omicron and Delta symptoms, a major new study finds. Here’s how to tell them apart

    If you’re sick with COVID-19 but you can still smell, you’ve got Omicron.

  • How Medicare 'Snuffed Out' Hope For Biogen's Controversial Alzheimer's Drug

    Medicare officially restricted use of Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm, to patients enrolled in clinical studies.

  • A COVID Surge Is Likely This Fall, Dr. Fauci Says. Here’s How To Prepare

    With new COVID variants emerging like omicron BA.2, over the next few weeks we should expect to see an increase in positive COVID cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, top medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden told David Westin of "Bloomberg TV."

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Essential" Warning

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has issued a new warning about COVID-19, telling CBS2's Jessica Moore what he expects for the next couple of months with the virus and the BA.2 Omicron subvariant. Should you be concerned? How can you stay safe? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 An Uptick in Cases Is Coming "I wouldn't say I'm breathing more easily because we have been fooled by this virus so many times over the last couple of yea

  • Sugar substitutes may interfere with liver’s ability to detoxify, researchers say

    Study found two non-nutritive sweeteners could affect liver’s metabolism of blood pressure meds, antibiotics, and antidepressants

  • Some beef 'raised without antibiotics' tests positive for antibiotics in study

    A new study in Science magazine identified antibiotics in some of the beef cattle in a USDA-approved no-antibiotics labeling program recognized as a gold standard for restaurants and grocery stores around the country. The study examined in Science magazine tested some 699 cows at one slaughterhouse that processes "raised without antibiotics" cattle. Most cattle in the study tested negative for antibiotics. However, 10 percent of cattle came from lots where one of the cows sampled tested positive

  • Women Aren't Cared For Like Men - and It's Killing Them

    Beyond Intervention: Poor access, diagnosis and treatment of women's vascular health are having disastrous effects.