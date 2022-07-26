Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Results Friday, August 12th, 2022 at 9:00am ET

Shawcor Ltd.

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2022 on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, August 12th, 2022 at 9:00am ET. Shawcor will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

