Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Results Friday, August 12th, 2022 at 9:00am ET

Shawcor Ltd.
·1 min read
SAWLF
  • SAWLF
Shawcor Ltd.
Shawcor Ltd.

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2022 on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, August 12th, 2022 at 9:00am ET. Shawcor will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

Meghan MacEachern
Director, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.


