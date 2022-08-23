Shelley Sayward Named NWRA Services Member of the Year

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella’s General Counsel honored for public policy work

Shelley Sayward graduated from Casella's innovative CDL School in December 2021 and is one of the more than 90 graduates from the school since its founding in November 2020.

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelley Sayward, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, was recently named the National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards.



“Our member companies and their employees are the strength of NWRA. Without these individuals’ leadership and contributions, NWRA would not be the leading association in the waste industry. I congratulate them on their achievements,” said NWRA President and CEO Darrell Smith in a press release announcing the award winners.

Sayward was honored for playing an integral role in helping to shape much of the policy discussion on key industry issues throughout the Northeast. As a senior leader at Casella, her first term as the vice chair of NWRA’s Government Affairs Committee has provided significant insight and influence in advancing positive recycling and waste disposal infrastructure policy outcomes in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont. Her positive contributions have been felt throughout the association, and beyond, as she continues to be a unifying voice across several issues, while advancing critical environmental health and safety infrastructure in the communities Casella serves.

“We’re proud of the work that Shelley has done and continues to do on behalf of our organization and the industry as a whole,” said Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella. “She is a highly respected, hardworking, and trusted member of our senior leadership team and her ability to help bring the Northeastern Region of the NWRA together in a more strategic manner will benefit the entire industry for years to come.”

Her commitment to understanding all facets of the company in an effort to better serve as a leader was on full display when she graduated from Casella’s innovative CDL school in December 2021, becoming one of the more than 90 graduates of the program since it was established in November 2020.

Sayward will be celebrated alongside the other honorees at the NWRA’s Executive Leadership Roundtable event in October.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293; media contact Joseph Fusco, Vice President at (802) 772-2247; or visit the Company’s website at www.casella.com.

