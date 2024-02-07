On February 5, 2024, Nancy Disman, the CFO of Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Shift4 Payments Inc is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end payment solutions that simplify complex payment processes for businesses of various sizes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Shift4 Payments Inc indicates a pattern of selling activity by insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Shift4 Payments Inc were trading at $74, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.398 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 44.67, which is above the industry median of 26.43 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $74 and a GF Value of $118.32, Shift4 Payments Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Shift4 Payments Inc CFO Nancy Disman Sells 10,000 Shares

