On February 1, 2024, Dan Puckett, the CFO of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV), sold 3,406 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company offers devices designed to address a range of issues caused by arterial calcium, which can lead to complications in patients with cardiovascular disease.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,511 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for ShockWave Medical Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 46 insider sells reported.

ShockWave Medical Inc CFO Dan Puckett Sells 3,406 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ShockWave Medical Inc were trading at $229.76, resulting in a market cap of $8.626 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 36.38, which is above the industry median of 27.02 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $229.76 and a GuruFocus Value of $533.40, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

