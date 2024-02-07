ShockWave Medical Inc CFO Dan Puckett Sells 3,229 Shares

On February 5, 2024, Dan Puckett, the CFO of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV), sold 3,229 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company offers innovative solutions that are designed to address the needs of patients with calcified plaque in their arteries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,740 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for ShockWave Medical Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 46 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ShockWave Medical Inc were trading at $231.15, resulting in a market cap of $8.730 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.86, which is above the industry median of 26.98 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $231.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $534.88, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43. This indicates that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

