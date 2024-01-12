On January 8, 2024, Director Frank Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $198.99 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $397,980.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company specializes in creating innovative solutions that address the challenges of aortic stenosis, peripheral arterial disease, and coronary artery disease with its intravascular lithotripsy technology.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,000 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 47 insider sells.

ShockWave Medical Inc Director Frank Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

On the valuation front, ShockWave Medical Inc's shares were trading at $198.99 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.918 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.42, which is above the industry median of 29.39 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it may be a possible value trap, warranting caution from investors. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.38, with the GF Value estimated at $524.19 per share.

ShockWave Medical Inc Director Frank Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts monitoring insider activity may find the insider's recent sale noteworthy as it contributes to the overall trend of insider transactions at ShockWave Medical Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

