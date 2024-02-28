Shockwave Medical Inc Insider Sells Shares

Isaac Zacharias, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV), executed a sale of 4,000 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Shockwave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company offers devices that are designed to cross, prepare, and treat calcified plaque in coronary and peripheral arteries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Shockwave Medical Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 48 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Shockwave Medical Inc were trading at $260.36, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.846 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 68.08, surpassing both the industry median of 27.955 and the historical median price-earnings ratio of the company.

With the current share price of $260.36 and a GuruFocus Value of $539.84, Shockwave Medical Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.48, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

