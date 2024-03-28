Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) SEVP - Chief Merchandise Officer Carl Scibetta Sells 15,000 Shares

Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL), a leading retailer of family footwear and accessories, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Merchandise Officer, Carl Scibetta, sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 27, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.45 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $531,750.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of insider activities at the company, which has seen 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were trading at $35.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $971.065 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.33, which is below the industry median of 18.52 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Shoe Carnival Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued when compared to its GF Value of $26.08. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider transactions at Shoe Carnival Inc, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling activities by the company's insiders.

The GF Value image provides a graphical view of Shoe Carnival Inc's current stock price in relation to its GF Value, offering insight into whether the stock might be overvalued or undervalued.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

