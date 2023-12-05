Shop in Your Own Home This Holiday Season: 8 Items That Are OK To Re-gift, According to Etiquette Experts

bunyarit klinsukhon / Shutterstock.com

The idea of re-gifting things you’ve received over the years is often met with criticism. But if you’re looking for ways to save money during the holiday season, certain items are OK to re-gift.

Before re-gifting anything, though, it’s important to understand that there’s a certain etiquette involved with it. For example, the items you re-gift should either be brand new or easily pass as being new. You should also avoid giving the same gift to the original gifter or to someone who might tell them what they received. And, ideally, you’ll want to choose something that suits the recipient and isn’t just something you want to get rid of.

By doing these things, nobody can call you “cheap” or “lazy” when they receive the item. And if you do it right, you might even be able to re-gift items without anyone ever knowing.

With that in mind, here are the top items that are completely OK to re-gift, according to etiquette experts.

Home Decor or Holiday Decorations

Many households have an assortment of home decor items that they either never or rarely use. Sometimes, these items are passed down as family heirlooms. Other times, they were originally gifts that simply didn’t match the recipient’s preferences. Whatever the case, if you have certain home decor items or holiday decorations, you might be able to re-gift them for someone else looking to save money.

“In addition to being lovely re-gifts, decorative things like festive candles, exquisite ornaments, or sophisticated home décor pieces are equally delightful,” said Danial Adams, the CMO of Still Water Wellness. Many of these items can be easily incorporated into anyone’s home, too.

Kitchen Supplies

If you have duplicates of small kitchen appliances or supplies, you might be able to cut costs and re-gift them as well. From dish sets to cookware to blenders, these items can be both practical and the perfect addition to someone else’s home.

“Small kitchen gadgets like coffee makers or blenders can often be regifted, especially if they are in excellent condition. These items are practical and can find new homes without any issues,” said Alexander Havkin, regional sales and project manager of Ecoline Windows.

Other options include small kitchen gadgets, high-quality cookware, utensils, nonstick pans, and stainless steel knives. To ensure proper etiquette, make sure everything is in good condition. If possible, use the original packaging as well.

“Never regift items that are outdated,” advised Katherine Melton at Nexofly. “Items that are not current or show signs of wear can easily be identified as regifts.” Certain older items might also fail to meet current safety standards.

Home Security Gadgets

If you’ve got home security items that you don’t use, such as a specialized doorbell or outdoor camera, you might want to consider re-gifting them. You can even re-gift books related to home security if desired.

“If you received a duplicate or an upgrade of a security device that’s still in its original packaging, it can be a great gift for someone looking to enhance their home security,” said Eugene Klimaszewski, the president of Mammoth Security Inc.

Don’t try to re-gift a home security system that’s already been programmed for your unique home layout, though. This and other personalized security options might not work properly for the next person.

Alcohol

Alcohol isn’t high on everyone’s wish list, but it’s a very common gift to receive — especially under celebratory circumstances. The good news is that, if you’ve got a couple of bottles at home that you’re never going to drink, you might have someone in your social circle who’d like them. Plus, alcohol is generally easy to repackage.

“Bottles of alcohol are always great gifts to give, as well as re-gift,” said Troy Portillo, Director of Operations of Studypool. “You might’ve been given a bottle of wine from a well-meaning friend and you know you don’t like that particular label. It’s perfectly fine to re-gift it to someone else.”

On the other hand, if the bottle was personalized in some way, you might be stuck with it.

Pet Supplies

Next up on the list of items that are OK to re-gift are certain pet supplies, toys, and treats.

“Gently used or new pet toys can be re-gifted, as long as they are in excellent condition and your recipient has a furry friend,” said Mollie Newton, the founder of PetMeTwice. “Similarly, unopened pet treats or food can be re-gifted if they haven’t reached their expiration date. Just ensure that the recipient’s pet doesn’t have any allergies or dietary restrictions.”

Certain pet supplies should not be re-gifted, however. This includes medications and supplements that are specific to your pet. It also includes used grooming products such as pet combs or open bottles of pet shampoo.

Winter Clothing

Winter apparel can make for a great gift, especially if it’s never been used and still has its original tag. Clothing items that are OK to re-gift include scarves, gloves, and hats.

Just be aware that certain sizes, colors, patterns, and even fabrics might not work with everyone’s tastes. Before gifting or re-gifting clothing, make sure you know the recipient’s preferences.

Tools

If you’ve received tools that are just cluttering up your space or gathering dust in a closet or garage, you might want to consider re-gifting them the next time you’re celebrating a holiday or a birthday.

“Tool kits, equipped with essential tools for household repairs or DIY projects, make practical and thoughtful gifts,” said Steve Chan, the team lead at Repairs. Your recipient can then use these tools for their own home improvement projects or related tasks.

Scented Candles and Perfumes

Last but not least, etiquette experts say that scented candles and perfumes that have never been used are OK to re-gift. The same goes for diffusers and essential oils.

“As long as the scents are appealing and unused, these items can be regifted if you know the recipient’s taste,” said Matthew Carlson, the founder of Parent Presents.

