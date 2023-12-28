Shore Bancshares Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$23.6m (down 26% from 3Q 2022).

Net loss: US$9.74m (down by 201% from US$9.66m profit in 3Q 2022).

US$0.29 loss per share (down from US$0.49 profit in 3Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Shore Bancshares Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 11%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 25% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.9% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 3.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Shore Bancshares has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

