Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 27, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Sidus Space Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Valter Pinto, Managing Director, KCSA. You may begin. Please proceed.

Valter Pinto: Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for the Sidus Space fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call. Joining us today from the company is Carol Craig, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill White, Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. These factors include our ability to estimate operational expenses and liquidity needs, customer demand, supply chain delays, including launch providers and extended sales cycles.

For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which can be found on our Web site, www.sidusspace.com. Listeners are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. And the company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we'll be answering questions submitted in advance. If we do not get to your question within the time frame allotted for this morning's call, please email our team at sidus@kcsa.com. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Carol. Carol, please go ahead.

Carol Craig: Thank you, Valter. And welcome, everyone. 2023 was a pivotal year for Sidus as we worked toward the launch of LizzieSat. Earlier this month, we successfully deployed from the SpaceX Transporter-10 Rideshare Mission followed by successful establishment of communications and retrieval of health and status data. LizzieSat-1 is the first of several satellites planned for launch to low earth orbit. We are quickly building our multi mission constellation of 3D printed AI enhanced satellites with two more LizzieSat manifested for launch with SpaceX before the end of this year. The steps we took to prepare since our IPO and through 2023 led us to the successful deployment of LizzieSat-1. The steps we took were both technical and organizational.

We built a foundation for the future that included investment in people, processes and technology. We focused on critical areas that contributed to the success of our initial launch and deployment and at the same time to our strategic plan for the next several years. This includes development of simulation, guidance and navigation and flight software, and combined with our hardware innovations establishes a new line of products with flight heritage and experience. Integrating established design and processes related to environmental testing, redundancy of systems and agile development resulted in not only success right out of the gate the first time but also a rapid development capability that will allow us to grow and evolve as the space ecosystem grows and evolves.

