U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.00
    -38.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,701.00
    -273.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.25
    -130.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.90
    -17.40 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.75
    +0.65 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.80
    -4.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.22 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.41
    +1.25 (+4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    -0.0087 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1430
    -0.3140 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,817.46
    -321.93 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.15
    -14.24 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.32
    -8.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Sight Sciences OMNI® Surgical System to Be Featured in Multiple Presentations at the 2022 European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

Sight Sciences, Inc.
·5 min read
Sight Sciences, Inc.
Sight Sciences, Inc.

Compendium of clinical presentations includes studies with up to 3.5 years of patient follow-up and over 400 eyes treated in 31 centers in both combination cataract and standalone use

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. announced today that its OMNI Surgical System will be featured in seven clinical presentations at the 2022 European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) meeting, to be held in Milan, Italy on Friday, September 16 through Tuesday, September 20.

At Sight Sciences Booth A22 in Hall 4 at the Milano Convention Centre, ESCRS attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer discussions with four glaucoma physicians and participate in hands-on demonstrations with the OMNI Surgical System - an implant-free procedure that uniquely addresses all three known points of resistance in the aqueous outflow system: the trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal and the collector channels.

“Globally, there are significant drawbacks associated with eyedrop-based glaucoma polypharmacy in terms of both cost to the healthcare system and poor patient compliance,” said Paul Badawi, CEO and co-founder of Sight Sciences. He continued, “We are honored to witness the growing adoption of the OMNI Surgical System in both combination cataract procedures as well as in standalone use.”

Poster Presentations

  1. Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Fluctuations and Visual Field Status: Fluctuation Suppression with Combined Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy in Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) by Michael Greenwood, MD

  2. Outcomes Of Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy in Glaucomatous Eyes with Previous Trabecular Micro-Bypass Implantation and Uncontrolled on Medication by Daniel Terveen, MD; Michael Greenwood, MD

  3. A Prospective, 36-Month Evaluation of Subjects with Mild to Moderate Open-Angle Glaucoma Treated with the OMNI Surgical System as Standalone Procedure by Karsten Klabe, MD; Andreas Fricke, MD

  4. Omni Surgical System: Preliminary Results from a Systematic Review Evaluating the Treatment of Open-Angle Glaucoma by Dan Lindfield, MD

  5. Long Term Effect of Ab-Interno Canaloplasty with or without Cataract Extraction (CE) on Intraocular Pressure (IOP) and Use of IOP Lowering Medications in Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) by Simon Ondrejka, Norbert Koerber

  6. Real World Evaluation of Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy Combined with Cataract Surgery in Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG): A Retrospective, Multicenter, 12 Month Study (ROMEO II) by James Murphy, MD

  7. OMNI in Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment: A 42-Month Interim Follow-Up by Iwona Grabska-Liberek, MD, PhD; Anna M. Koziorowska, MD; Joanna Wereszczyńska, MD; Julita Majszyk-Ionescu, MD

OMNI Experts at ESCRS (Booth A22/Hall 4)
Friday, September 16, 2022

  • 15:30-16:30: Andrew Tatham, MD, MBA, FRCOphth, FEBO, CertLRS of Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion of Edinburgh, United Kingdom

  • 16:30 - 17:15: Ike Ahmed, MD, John A. Moran Eye Center, Utah, United States

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 12:00 - 13:00: Dan Lindfield, MD, PGCME FRCOphth, Royal Surrey County Hospital Guildford, United Kingdom

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Karsten Klabe, MD, Breyer, Kaymak & Klabe Augenchirurgie Düsseldorf, Germany

Dr. Tatham, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Lindfield, and Dr. Klabe are paid consultants of Sight Sciences.

About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

About the OMNI® Surgical System

The OMNI Surgical System is a handheld, single-use therapeutic device for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). It is indicated for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

Through a single clear corneal microincision, OMNI allows surgeons to access all 360 degrees of Schlemm’s canal and treat all three sources of outflow resistance within the eye’s diseased conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal, and collector channels).

OMNI is indicated by the FDA for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. OMNI has a CE Mark for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and the cutting of trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma.

OMNI should not be used in any situations where the iridocorneal angle is compromised or has been damaged since it may not be possible to visualize the angle or to properly pass the microcatheter. Do not use the OMNI in patients with angle recession; neovascular glaucoma; chronic angle closure; narrow-angle glaucoma; traumatic or malignant glaucoma; or narrow inlet canals with plateau iris or in quadrants with previous MIGS implants.

OMNI received its first FDA clearance in 2017 and is protected by a global patent portfolio including 32 issued patents worldwide.

OMNI is a registered trademark of Sight Sciences.

For more information, visit omnisurgical.com/international

Media Contact - Glaucoma
Carmen Caricchio
C2M Group
pr@sightsciences.com

Investor contact
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
investor.relations@sightsciences.com


Recommended Stories

  • Crispr Gene-Editing Drugs Show Promise in Preliminary Study

    Intellia Therapeutics said two of its experimental Crispr treatments produced positive results in early-stage trials.

  • Omeros COVID-19 Treatment Reduced Mortality Risk, But Biased Data Rendered Analysis Meaningless

    Omeros Corp (NASDAQ: OMER) reported results from the narsoplimab arm of the I-SPY COVID Trial, sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC). Narsoplimab showed the largest reduction in mortality risk to date across all drugs reported from the I-SPY COVID Trial. The company said that in approximately half of the patients died in the narsoplimab group, and narsoplimab was not given or was prematurely stopped, with those patients dying 9 to 35 days later. Omeros adds that despite narso

  • Why Bristol Myers Squibb Triumphed On Thursday

    The latest clinical news from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) was quite encouraging, sufficient to drive the pharmaceutical giant's stock higher on an otherwise uninspired day for the broader stock market. Bristol Myers Squibb's share price experienced a nearly 2% bump, a notably better showing than the S&P 500 index's more than 1% decline. Bristol Myers Squibb's good news from the lab was that its enduringly popular cancer drug Opdivo did quite well in its latest round of testing.

  • Something Unusual Is Happening Right Now With Biotech Stocks

    Biotech stocks have swung sharply higher, buoyed by several factors. Could they be poised to lead the market though the next big upturn?

  • Intellia Therapeutics Looks To Repeat Its Landmark Success In CRISPR Gene Editing

    Intellia said Friday it knocked out the gene responsible for a rare and deadly swelling disorder. The update could send CRISPR stocks flying.

  • What is aconite poisoning? 'Highly toxic' substance was behind mass poisoning at Ontario restaurant

    Twelve people became sick and were hospitalized, four of whom required intensive care, after dining at Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham on Aug. 28.

  • "I Used A Condom, And It Broke": Jameela Jamil Condemned Republicans' Latest Attack On Abortion Rights

    "If we are forcing millions of people into this world, we as a society — whether you are right, whether you are left, whether you are 'pro-life' or not — it doesn't matter. You will all suffer the consequences of a crowded, broken political, healthcare, and education system."View Entire Post ›

  • Lack of Optimism for Alzheimer’s Trials Means There’s Little to Lose

    There is little enthusiasm about coming study results for treatments targeting the protein amyloid beta, so there is upside for risk-seeking investors.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The following two healthcare stocks look like great buys for investors seeking to collect both above-average income and increase wealth. The good news for cancer patients is that Merck's (NYSE: MRK) cancer drug called Keytruda is approved in the U.S. to treat 19 different forms of the disease. Looking out over the long term, Merck's pipeline is just as strong as its existing products.

  • Atlanta woman ends up in hospital, needs surgery after walk on beach

    Sally Dixon and her sisters traveled to Fort Morgan in August for a girls trip and walked down to the beach to dip her toes in the water. After she turned around to head back to the house, she suddenly stepped into a big hole in the sand.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    As the bear market emerged, even some of the healthiest companies saw their shares drop or stagnate. Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) have climbed 64% this year. Most of the gains came in recent weeks after the company's great news: It won U.S. regulatory approval for Auvelity, its drug for major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Is No. 1 Pharma Stock Merck A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls A Large Takeover?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Making Peace With Being Single During Lonely Times

    With so many diseases in the news, dating feels fraught these days. Here's how one man turned the hunt for love and sex inward.

  • The ONE Habit to Break to Help You Lose Weight

    There are many healthy habits that can help you lose weight, like eating more vegetables, getting adequate protein, keeping a food journal and moving your body more. On the flip side, there are some habits that can keep you from seeing the scale move—eating mindlessly, turning to food when you're stressed and drinking your calories to name a few. The one habit in this video is deeply ingrained for those who are lifelong dieters, and while most people think it is helping, eating too little actually could be the reason you aren't seeing lasting results.

  • She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers

    ROE V WADE: <strong>Exclusive</strong>: Nancy Davis speaks to <strong>Rachel Sharp </strong>about her traumatic ordeal and her fears that women’s lives are at risk because of abortion bans

  • A big breakfast is the key to controlling appetite, study finds

    Research found a big breakfast and small dinner could help aid weight loss

  • GOP nominee for Nevada gov. says he'll fight US abortion ban

    The GOP's nominee for Nevada governor said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if Congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Joe Lombardo, who is generally anti-abortion, told reporters while campaigning in the state with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Nevada voters codified the right to abortion up to 24 weeks into law in a 1990 referendum.

  • How 3 companies merged and raised $100M to treat range of diseases by pulsing cells

    The San Carlos company has 125 employees and is applying its pulsed electric field systems in lung cancer and, potentially, drug delivery.

  • Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high

    The New York-based Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) said in a report that three of the top 10 selling drugs in the U.S. face no competition in the country and will cost Americans an estimated further $167 billion before they are expected to so. I-MAK said cheaper generic and biosimilar versions of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's blood clot preventer Eliquis, AbbVie's Humira, and Amgen's Enbrel, both used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, will have been available in Europe for an average of 7.7 years before their expected U.S. launch. AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Pfizer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Workers, employers poised to benefit from Medicare drug price reforms, research shows

    Workers and employers stand to save on health-insurance premiums in the coming years as Medicare drug-pricing reforms recently passed by Congress spill over into the commercial market, and states piggybacking on the federal rules may amplify the impact, health policy experts say. Although the Inflation Reduction Act’s drug-pricing provisions focus on the federal health program for seniors, including requiring that the federal government negotiate prices for certain Medicare-covered drugs, a new analysis published since the law’s passage last month points to potential benefits for people in employer-sponsored health plans. One of the law’s provisions, requiring pharmaceutical companies to pay rebates to Medicare when drug prices rise faster than inflation, translates into about $31.5 billion in employer and employee premium and cost-sharing savings over the next nine years, according to an estimate from nonprofit research organization West Health Policy Center.