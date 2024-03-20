Signet Jewelers Limited's (NYSE:SIG) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Signet Jewelers' (NYSE:SIG) stock increased significantly by 5.6% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Signet Jewelers' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Signet Jewelers is:

21% = US$462m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Signet Jewelers' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Signet Jewelers seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 21%. This certainly adds some context to Signet Jewelers' exceptional 58% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Signet Jewelers' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SIG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SIG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Signet Jewelers Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Signet Jewelers' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 7.4%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 93% of its profits. So it looks like Signet Jewelers is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Signet Jewelers has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 9.6% over the next three years. However, Signet Jewelers' future ROE is expected to rise to 27% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Signet Jewelers' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

