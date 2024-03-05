On March 1, 2024, CEO Virginia Drosos of Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG), a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, sold 45,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the following SEC Filing.

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. Signet's brands include Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, and Piercing Pagoda, among others. The company is focused on delivering a superior omni-channel experience to its customers through its integrated retail platforms.

According to the filing, the insider executed the sale at an average price of $101.48 per share, resulting in a total transaction amount of $4,566,600. This latest sale has brought the insider's total sales over the past year to 235,000 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Signet Jewelers Ltd CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 45,000 Shares

The insider transaction history for Signet Jewelers Ltd indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 61 insider sells in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Signet Jewelers Ltd's shares were trading at $101.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $4.404 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.03, which is below the industry median of 18.05 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Comparing the current price to the GuruFocus Value, Signet Jewelers Ltd, with a price of $101.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $87.92, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the CEO of Signet Jewelers Ltd may prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's valuation and performance metrics.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

