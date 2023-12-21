On December 19, 2023, Virginia Drosos, the CEO of Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other luxury goods, with a market cap of $4.565 billion as of the transaction date.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 120,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Signet Jewelers Ltd shows a pattern of selling, with 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd were trading at $103.17 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.47, which is below both the industry median of 17.47 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.31, with a current trading price of $103.17 and a GuruFocus Value of $78.77, indicating that Signet Jewelers Ltd is considered Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Ltd CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

