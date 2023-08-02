Some Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

The analysts covering Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the nine analysts covering Silicon Laboratories, is for revenues of US$901m in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 12% reduction in Silicon Laboratories' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 58% to US$0.95 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.68 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 6.7% to US$160. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Silicon Laboratories, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$190 and the most bearish at US$100.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 22% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% per year. It's pretty clear that Silicon Laboratories' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Silicon Laboratories. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Silicon Laboratories.

