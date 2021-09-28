U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

Silicone Fabrics Market Size to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 4.2%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increasing number of airbags per vehicle, rise in demand for protective clothing, and surge in usage of silicone fabrics in the manufacturing sector drive the growth of the global silicone fabrics market. Based on base fabric, the fiberglass segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2030.

Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global silicone fabrics market was estimated at $3.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increasing number of airbags per vehicle, rise in demand for protective clothing, and surge in usage of silicone fabrics in the manufacturing sector drive the growth of the global silicone fabrics market. On the other hand, availability of low-cost substitutes and fluctuating raw materials prices impede the growth to some extent. However, growing penetration in the medical and healthcare sphere is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF (369 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12491

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to halted industrial manufacturing activities, which led to reduced demand for silicone fabrics, thereby impacting the market negatively.

  • However, the global situation is getting better at a gradual pace, and the market is expected to revive soon.

The global silicone fabrics market report is analyzed across base fabric, application, end use, and region.

Based on base fabric, the fiberglass segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The polyamide segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12491?reqfor=covid

By application, the industrial fabric segment accounted for around half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global silicone fabrics market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global silicone fabrics market report include Trelleborg AB, KAP AG, Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A., Colmant Coated Fabrics, Nott Company, Serge Ferrari Group, 3M Company, Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Mid-Mountain Materials, Inc., and Newtex Industries, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silicone-fabrics-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


