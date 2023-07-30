Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) investors are sitting on a loss of 58% if they invested three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 59% decline in the share price in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Silvercorp Metals' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 16% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 26% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Silvercorp Metals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 3% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Silvercorp Metals it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

