Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.18

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAMG) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.18 per share on 16th of June. This means the annual payment is 3.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Silvercrest Asset Management Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 33.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 72%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.48 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.6% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Silvercrest Asset Management Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Silvercrest Asset Management Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Silvercrest Asset Management Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Silvercrest Asset Management Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

