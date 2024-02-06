On February 2, 2024, Walter Woltosz, Director and 10% Owner of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP), sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $38 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $760,000.

Simulations Plus Inc specializes in modeling and simulation software for pharmaceutical development. The company provides tools for the simulation of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and other related topics which are crucial in the drug development process. Their software is designed to predict the behavior of drugs in virtual populations, aiding in the understanding of potential outcomes in real-world scenarios.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 260,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Simulations Plus Inc shows a pattern of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

The market capitalization of Simulations Plus Inc stood at $749.364 million on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 70.72, which is above both the industry median of 26.91 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the stock trading at $38 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.84, Simulations Plus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Simulations Plus Inc Director and 10% Owner Walter Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Simulations Plus Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

Story continues

Simulations Plus Inc Director and 10% Owner Walter Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

The GF Value image above illustrates the perceived undervaluation of Simulations Plus Inc's stock in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

