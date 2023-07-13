Singapore's State-Owned Investment Firm Vertex Venture Holdings Raises Over $900M For Its Latest Fund

Temasek Holdings Ltd., Singapore's state-owned investment firm, has raised over $900 million via its venture capital unit — Vertex Venture Holdings — for its latest fund, as reported by Nikkei Asia.

Vertex, which oversees six funds focusing on early-stage investments and one for growth-stage support, is expected to reach its total fundraising goal of $1 billion in the coming months, according to CEO Chua Kee Lock.

A Growing Focus On Investments Around The Globe

This fund continues the momentum of its previous iteration, which successfully raised $730 million in 2019.

Vertex's investment strategy centers around supporting innovative startups and breakthrough technologies across a variety of sectors, specifically in Southeast Asia and India, China, the United States and Israel. This is in stark contrast to many similar funds that only invest in companies in one specific region.

Recent investments saw $80 million secured from four Japanese entities, including Marubeni Corp., Development Bank of Japan Inc., Risa Partners Inc. and an institutional investor.

Since 2020, Vertex has been establishing a firm foothold in the Japanese market, with its first major investment in Tokyo-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Alt.

Does Japan Hold The Key To Vertex's Future Success?

Looking forward, Vertex sees Japan as a promising market with substantial potential for investment and partnership. Despite language barriers, the firm intends to deepen its portfolio in the country.

The influx of Japanese investors into Vertex's fund not only establishes the potential for strategic business partnerships but also enriches opportunities for Vertex's portfolio companies in the Japanese market.

This financial synergy holds mutual benefits, offering growth and development possibilities for both the investors and the portfolio companies, forging a robust foundation for future collaborations.

As Vertex continues to hit impressive milestones in its fundraising, it maintains a strong focus on investing in a dozen startups annually, cementing its status as a global venture capital powerhouse.

