Singular Genomics Announces Rescheduled Presentation Time at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
·1 min read
  • OMIC
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Fireside chat now scheduled for 8:00am PT on Thursday, August 11, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced its presentation time at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit in Laguna Beach, California has been rescheduled.

The new time for the fireside chat is 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day as previously scheduled, Thursday, August 11, 2022. Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live and recorded webcast of the presentation at investor.singulargenomics.com, in the Presentations & Events section.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine.

Investor Contact
Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


