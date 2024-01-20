On January 17, 2024, Doug Black, CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a leading wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a broad portfolio of products for the lawn and garden industry, including nursery goods, hardscapes, landscape lighting, and irrigation systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 83,960 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc were trading at $153.29, resulting in a market cap of $7.2 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 41.55, which is above the industry median of 12.61 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the current share price of $153.29 and the GuruFocus Value of $176.52, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc CEO Doug Black Sells 10,000 Shares

