Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ:SWKS) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.68

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWKS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.68 on 19th of September. This will take the annual payment to 2.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Skyworks Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Skyworks Solutions' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 51.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Skyworks Solutions Is Still Building Its Track Record

Skyworks Solutions' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.44 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Skyworks Solutions has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.4% per annum. Skyworks Solutions definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Skyworks Solutions' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Skyworks Solutions that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

