Is It Smart To Buy Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Bird Construction investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.0358 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.43 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bird Construction stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of CA$15.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bird Construction's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Bird Construction has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Bird Construction's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Bird Construction's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Bird Construction's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 41% per annum for the past five years. Bird Construction is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bird Construction has seen its dividend decline 3.0% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Has Bird Construction got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Bird Construction has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Bird Construction is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Bird Construction that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

