Is It Smart To Buy Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Gen Digital's shares before the 18th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 13th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.50 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Gen Digital has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $20.86. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Gen Digital has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Gen Digital

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Gen Digital has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Gen Digital generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 42% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Gen Digital earnings per share are up 6.0% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Gen Digital has seen its dividend decline 1.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Gen Digital for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Gen Digital is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Gen Digital is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Gen Digital for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 3 warning signs with Gen Digital (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.