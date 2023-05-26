Is It Smart To Buy Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Polaris' shares before the 31st of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.65 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.60 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Polaris has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $106.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Polaris has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Polaris paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Polaris generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Polaris's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Polaris's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 33% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Polaris has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.8% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Polaris is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Polaris worth buying for its dividend? Polaris has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Polaris and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

