SNAP Benefits: Amazon Offers a Discount on Prime Membership With Your EBT Card

Even after raising its annual regular price for Amazon Prime recently, Amazon offers ways for certain customers to save money. Shoppers who are recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) may qualify to save more than 50% off their Prime membership.

You can also use your SNAP card to purchase fresh groceries and other qualified products on Amazon.

To see if you qualify for the Prime discount, visit amazon.com/prime/qualify. To show you are an EBT recipient, enter your EBT number, upload an image of your card, and select the state that issued the card from the dropdown menu. Amazon wants qualifying participants to know their EBT card will not be used to pay for the discounted membership, which is $6.99 per month.

Recipients of other government assistance programs — including Medicare, Direct Express (DE), the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TTANF) and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program — may also qualify. Additionally, for a limited time you can upload an Economic Income Payment (EIP) card to qualify for the discount.

To apply through any of these programs, upload a document showing your selected program, the date of issue or valid expiration date, and the assistance amount approved. The name on the document must match your Amazon account name.

The discounted Prime membership for low-income households provides all the same benefits as a full-price Prime membership, including exclusive access to additional savings, free two-day delivery of more than 100 million items, access to the Amazon Prime streaming service and free unlimited photo storage.

Additionally, through a new program sponsored by Sprint, college students can receive a Prime Student membership free for six months, and 50% off of the standard cost after that. A Prime Student account offers free two-day shipping on many items, ad-free access to more than 2 million songs, and access to movies and TV shows through Amazon Prime’s streaming service.

Student accounts will not have access to the Kindle Owner’s Lender’s Library, 20% off diapers, or household benefit sharing.

