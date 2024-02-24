Snap-on Inc's Sr VP - Finance & CFO Aldo Pagliari Sells 3,231 Shares

Aldo Pagliari, the Sr VP - Finance & CFO of Snap-on Inc (NYSE:SNA), has sold 3,231 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $270.58 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $874,133.98.

Snap-on Inc is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users. The company's products and services are critical to a wide range of industries, including automotive, aviation, marine, and industrial sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,950 shares of Snap-on Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Snap-on Inc were trading at $270.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.282 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.45, which is below both the industry median of 21.72 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, with a GF Value of $259.48, indicating that Snap-on Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

