Snowflake, MongoDB downgraded to Sell: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



UBS upgraded Cognex (CGNX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $54, up from $42. The firm sees an "increasingly unique opportunity to own high quality growth at a discount."

Raymond James upgraded Delek Logistics (DKL) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $45 price target. Delek is trading near the bottom of a three-year range, which makes the valuation look more attractive, the firm says.

Stephens upgraded Truist Financial (TFC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $43, up from $41. The "dust has settled on the not-so-secret sale" of Truist Insurance Holdings, allowing unhappy holders to invest elsewhere, says the firm.

UBS upgraded Chart Industries (GTLS) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $170, up from $152. The company's execution continues to improve, and the benefits of the Howden deal are now resulting in strong de-leverage, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Barclays upgraded 3M (MMM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $126, up from $111. The firm sees further portfolio and cost structure optimization ahead for 3M along with bottoming shielded controlled impedance and electronics markets.

Top 5 Downgrades:



Redburn Atlantic downgraded Snowflake (SNOW) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $125, down from $180, as the firm believes the company's architectural limitations "make it vulnerable to future trends." The recent profit warning signals ongoing headwinds as optimization shifts from storage to the platform's processing core, contends Redburn.

Redburn Atlantic downgraded MongoDB (MDB) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $295, down from $410. MongoDB lacks a clear generative artificial intelligence advantage, posing a budget reallocation risk that the stock's current valuation does not reflect, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Stephens downgraded Fifth Third (FITB) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $41 price target. The firm says shares now trade at a "healthy premium" following the successful re-rating of valuation over the last decade and it feels that while Fifth Third will maintain its fundamental ranking among peers, there's less upside in price.

Wells Fargo downgraded Nuscale Power (SMR) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $4.50, down from $7.50. The firm believes the stock's 207% rally year-to-date is connected to positive developments for nuclear owners Constellation Energy (CEG) and Talen Energy (TLNE), but thinks investor enthusiasm for Nuscale Power is misguided.