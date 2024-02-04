Advertisement
Soccer-Manchester United climb above West Ham into sixth with 3-0 victory

Lori Ewing
·1 min read

By Lori Ewing

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho netted twice after Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday as the Old Trafford side beat West Ham United 3-0 to climb above the visitors into sixth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

On the heels of a 4-3 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, Erik ten Hag's team now have 38 points after 23 games, eight adrift of fourth spot. The Hammers are seventh with 36.

Hojlund scored in the 23rd minute when Casemiro prodded the ball forward after West Ham failed to clear a high ball. The Dane knocked the ball past a couple of defenders before firing home from the centre of the box into the bottom corner.

Hojlund, who did not score his first league goal until Dec. 26, became the youngest player in the Old Trafford team's history to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

Garnacho doubled the lead in the 49th after his shot from the corner of the box took a big deflection to send substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way.

The Argentine netted his second in the 84th after Kalvin Phillips lost the ball and Scott McTominay pounced, finding Garnacho in the box. (Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Ken Ferris)

