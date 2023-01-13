U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 31 December 2022

Name of issuer:         Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,062,354,722.50 euros
        Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
        Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date

Number of shares
composing current
share capital

Total number of
voting rights

31st December 2022

849,883,778



Gross: 926,181,244

Attachment


  • Bank earnings: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup report Q4 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

    Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.

  • Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Rivian Automotive (RIVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond an active, 'little bit degenerate' trade, retail investor says

    YouTube Host Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss meme stocks, volatility, trading opportunities for investors, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the outlook for retail traders in 2023.

  • Tesla stock slides on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo and Brad Smith introduce this week's "What Just Happened" topic on Tesla stock and break down how shares of the EV maker are trading today and throughout 2022.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Novavax In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has gone from being a relatively unknown healthcare company to being one of the most popular vaccine makers in the world today. On Jan. 2, 2020, shares of Novavax closed at $4.49.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Say Analysts

    The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.

  • Citigroup (C) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Citigroup (C) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -6.78% and 0.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Strong week for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 46...

  • Virgin Galactic Shakes Up Management. The Stock Is Soaring for Another Reason.

    The space tourism startup has made some changes at the top as the company prepares to launch commercial space flight service later this year.

  • Great news for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Down 85% in This Bear Market, Can Canoo Recover in 2023?

    In the year or so since the stock market hit its peak on Jan. 3, 2022, shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have tumbled roughly 85%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The last year of trading has been brutal for EV stocks generally, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears that a recession is on the horizon prompting severe valuation contraction for most companies in the space. Rising interest rates have crushed the valuations of growth stocks over the past year.

  • Lundin Mining Announces 2022 Production Results & Provides 2023 Guidance

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces production results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and provides production guidance for the three-year period of 2023 through 2025, as well as cash cost, capital and exploration expenditure forecasts for 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on January 13, 2023, to answer investor and analyst questions.

  • Nvidia, Amazon: Stock Splits, Reverse Splits Can Have Consequences

    Stock Splits make a stock more liquid and cheaper but they can also invite sell-offs if done too frequently. Reverse splits are fewer.

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.