SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI), a company specializing in personal finance with products that include student and personal loans, mortgage refinancing, and wealth management services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company on March 19, 2024.The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns shares in the company. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, with a total value of the transaction amounting to several hundred thousand dollars.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 366,078 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the period.

SoFi Technologies Inc's Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Rishel Sells 56,273 Shares

The insider transaction history for SoFi Technologies Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 10 insider sells and 7 insider buys during this timeframe.Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc were trading at $6.93 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.267 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.85, indicating that SoFi Technologies Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $8.18. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

