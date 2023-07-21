Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SLGL) Top Key Executive Moshe Arkin is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 15% last week

Key Insights

Sol-Gel Technologies' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

Moshe Arkin owns 51% of the company

27% of Sol-Gel Technologies is held by Institutions

Every investor in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 15% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Sol-Gel Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sol-Gel Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Sol-Gel Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sol-Gel Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 8.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data suggests that Moshe Arkin, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 51%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.3% and 8.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Sol-Gel Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own US$53m worth of shares in the US$103m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Sol-Gel Technologies. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

