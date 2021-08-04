U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,953.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,056.00
    +9.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.50
    -5.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    -0.84 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.17 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.34
    -1.12 (-5.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0360
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,102.19
    -542.13 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.62
    -12.82 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.63
    +27.91 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Sol-Gel Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Developments

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.
·10 min read

  • Recently obtained FDA approval of TWYNEO® triggers milestone payment from Galderma

  • Exclusive license agreements with Galderma for U.S. commercialization of EPSOLAY® and TWYNEO

  • Sol-Gel advancing its early-stage pipeline in plaque psoriasis, palmoplantar keratoderma and other high-value dermatologic indications

  • FDA action on the NDA for EPSOLAY still pending due to COVID-19-related restrictions

  • Generic ivermectin cream, 1% launched by Sol-Gel’s partner Perrigo in June

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an overview of recent corporate developments.

Second Quarter Corporate Highlights and Recent Developments

  • On July 27, 2021, Sol-Gel announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its first proprietary drug product, TWYNEO® (tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide) cream, 0.1%/3%, indicated for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. This approval triggers a milestone payment from Galderma.

  • On June 28, 2021, Sol-Gel announced that it signed two exclusive, 5-year license agreements with Galderma for the commercialization of EPSOLAY® (benzoyl peroxide) cream, 5%, and TWYNEO in the United States. EPSOLAY is under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. In accordance with the terms of these agreements, Sol-Gel received an $8 million upfront payment in July, $4 million of which is conditional upon FDA approval of EPSOLAY by the end of 2021. In addition, Sol-Gel is entitled to receive additional regulatory milestone payments of up to $7 million, $3.5 million of which is due following the approval of TWYNEO and $3.5 million of which is payable upon approval of EPSOLAY. Sol-Gel is also eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties ranging from mid-teen to high-teen percentages of net sales as well as up to $9 million in sales milestone payments.

  • On June 28, 2021, Sol-Gel also announced that the Company was advancing its early-stage topical drug candidates SGT-210 (erlotinib gel) under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, SGT-310 (tapinarof cream, 1%) and SGT-510 (roflumilast) under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications.

  • On April 26, 2021, Sol-Gel received confirmation from the FDA that action on the New Drug Application (NDA) for EPSOLAY had not yet been taken due to the inability of the FDA to conduct a pre-approval inspection of the production site for EPSOLAY because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The Company maintains ongoing dialogue with the FDA about advancing this NDA approval.

  • A generic product, ivermectin cream, 1% was launched by partner Perrigo in June 2021.

Alon Seri-Levy, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The approval of TWYNEO solidifies our Company’s reputation as a successful drug developer, and we now look forward to a successful launch of TWYNEO in the U.S. by market leader Galderma. We are extremely proud to have entered into a U.S. partnership with Galderma on attractive terms which permit us to regain our products after a five-year period. This partnership creates a maximum growth opportunity for our products while minimizing future cash needs for our company. It also allows us to focus on our innovative early-stage pipeline and is in line with our vision to establish Sol-Gel as a leading topical dermatology company”.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million. The revenue was mainly due to sales of generic products from collaboration arrangements with Perrigo, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses were $6.9 million in 2021 compared to $6.5 million during the same period in 2020. The increase of $0.4 million was mainly attributed to an increase of $0.9 million in manufacturing expenses offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in R&D expenses and a decrease of $0.2 million in other expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $2.0 million in 2021 compared to $2.2 million in 2020. The decrease of $0.2 million was mainly attributed to a decrease in commercialization expenses.

Sol-Gel reported a loss of $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to loss of $7.1 million for the same period in 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, Sol-Gel had $32.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and deposits, and $6.8 million in marketable securities for a total balance of $38.9 million. Based on Galderma’s expected upfront and milestone payments in accordance with the Galderma agreement, the Company expects that its cash resources will enable funding of operational and capital expenditure requirements into the first quarter of 2023 (assuming timely approval of EPSOLAY in 2021)

About Acne Vulgaris
Acne vulgaris is a common multifactorial skin disease that according to the American Academy of Dermatology affects up to 50 million people in the U.S. The disease occurs most frequently during childhood and adolescence (affecting 80% to 85% of all adolescents) but it may also appear in adults. Acne vulgaris patients suffer from the appearance of lesions on areas of the body with a large concentration of oil glands, such as the face, chest, neck and back. These lesions can be inflamed (papules, pustules, nodules) or non-inflamed (comedones). Acne vulgaris can have a profound effect on the quality of life of those suffering from the disease. In addition to carrying a substantial risk of permanent facial scarring, the appearance of lesions may cause psychological strain, social withdrawal and lowered self-esteem.

About TWYNEO
TWYNEO (tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide) cream, 0.1%/3%, is indicated for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. TWYNEO is the first acne treatment that contains a fixed‑dose combination of benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin. Tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide are widely prescribed separately for acne vulgaris; however, benzoyl peroxide causes degradation of the tretinoin molecule, thereby potentially reducing its effectiveness if used at the same time or combined in the same formulation. The formulation of TWYNEO uses silica (silicon dioxide) core shell structures to separately micro-encapsulate tretinoin crystals and benzoyl peroxide crystals enabling inclusion of the two active ingredients in the cream.

Indications and Usage
TWYNEO is a combination of tretinoin, a retinoid, and benzoyl peroxide indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
CONTRAINDICATIONS: History of serious hypersensitivity reaction to benzoyl peroxide or any component of TWYNEO.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

  • Hypersensitivity: Severe hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis and angioedema, have been reported with use of benzoyl peroxide products.

  • Skin Irritation: Pain, dryness, exfoliation, erythema, and irritation may occur with use of TWYNEO. Avoid application of TWYNEO to cuts, abrasions, eczematous or sunburned skin.

  • Photosensitivity: Minimize unprotected exposure to sunlight and sunlamps. Use sunscreen and protective clothing when sun exposure cannot be avoided.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 1%) are pain, dryness, exfoliation, erythema, dermatitis, pruritus and irritation (all at the application site).
Please see full Prescribing Information here.

About EPSOLAY
EPSOLAY is an investigational topical cream containing benzoyl peroxide, 5%, for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea, also known as papulopustular rosacea, in adults. If approved, EPSOLAY has the potential to be the first FDA-approved single-active benzoyl peroxide prescription drug product. The benzoyl peroxide in EPSOLAY is in a solid form that is incorporated into silica-based microcapsules. EPSOLAY is not approved by the FDA and the safety and efficacy have not been established.

About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol‑Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for TWYNEO, which is FDA approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea with an NDA filed with the FDA and a PDUFA goal date that was set for April 26, 2021. Action on the NDA for EPSOLAY has not yet been taken due to the inability of the FDA to conduct a pre‑approval inspection of the production site of EPSOLAY as a result of COVID‑19 travel restrictions. Both product candidates are exclusively licensed for U.S. commercialization with Galderma

The Company’s pipeline also includes early-stage topical drug candidates SGT-210 (erlotinib gel) under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, SGT-310 (tapinarof cream, 1%) and SGT-510 (roflumilast) under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications.

For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding FDA approval of EPSOLAY and statements regarding the progress on our innovative earlier stage programs. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk of a further delay in receipt of approval, if any, of the NDA for EPSOLAY, the risk that we don’t progress on our innovative earlier stage programs, the risk that we will not receive all the financial benefits under the agreements with Galderma, the risk of a delay in the commercial availability of EPSOLAY and/or TWYNEO, the risk that EPSOLAY and TWYNEO will not provide treatment to the number of patients anticipated, risks relating to the effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as well as the following factors: (i) the adequacy of our financial and other resources, particularly in light of our history of recurring losses and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of our liquidity to pursue our complete business objectives; (ii) our ability to complete the development of our product candidates; (iii) our ability to find suitable co-development partners; (iv) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates in our target markets, the potential delay in receiving such regulatory approvals and the possibility of adverse regulatory or legal actions relating to our product candidates even if regulatory approval is obtained; (v) our ability to commercialize our pharmaceutical product candidates; (vi) our ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; (vii) our ability to manufacture our product candidates in commercial quantities, at an adequate quality or at an acceptable cost; (viii) our ability to establish adequate sales, marketing and distribution channels; (ix) acceptance of our product candidates by healthcare professionals and patients; (x) the possibility that we may face third-party claims of intellectual property infringement; (xi) the timing and results of clinical trials that we may conduct or that our competitors and others may conduct relating to our or their products; (xii) intense competition in our industry, with competitors having substantially greater financial, technological, research and development, regulatory and clinical, manufacturing, marketing and sales, distribution and personnel resources than we do; (xiii) potential product liability claims; (xiv) potential adverse federal, state and local government regulation in the United States, Europe or Israel; and (xv) loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists. These and other important factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 4, 2021 and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements.



SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

June 30,

2020

2021

A s s e t s

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,122

$

11,152

Bank deposits

21,400

20,900

Marketable securities

21,652

6,830

Receivables from collaborative arrangements

2,153

956

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,074

1,556

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

53,401

41,394

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Restricted long-term deposits and cash

1,293

1,291

Property and equipment, net

1,817

1,397

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,896

1,579

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

754

744

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

5,760

5,011

TOTAL ASSETS

$

59,161

$

46,405

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

1,203

$

1,345

Other accounts payable

4,088

3,164

Current maturities of operating leases liabilities

673

649

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

5,964

5,158

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES -

Operating leases liabilities

1,299

958

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,049

1,042

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

2,348

2,000

COMMITMENTS

TOTAL LIABILITIES

8,312

7,158

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Ordinary Shares, NIS 0.1 par value – authorized: 50,000,000 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021; issued and outstanding: 23,000,782 and 23,029,951

as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

635

635

Additional paid-in capital

231,577

232,071

Accumulated deficit

(181,363

)

(193,459

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

50,849

39,247

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

59,161

$

46,405


SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended
June 30

Three months ended
June 30

2020

2021

2020

2021

COLLABORATION REVENUES

$

4,598


$

1,629


$

1,133


$

928

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

14,381

9,399

6,451

6,933

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

4,994

4,496

2,233

2,037

TOTAL OPERATING LOSS

14,777

12,266

7,551

8,042

FINANCIAL INCOME, net

(597

)

(170

)

(481

)

(9

)

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

$

14,180


$

12,096


$

7,070


$

8,033

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

$

0.64


$

0.53


$

0.31


$

0.35

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

22,143,099

23,016,104

22,920,557

23,028,508






For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Investor relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

+1-917-734-7387

Sol-Gel Technologies

Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
gilad.mamlok@sol-gel.com



Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

    CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy s

  • Ahead of Earnings Release, SoFi Seeming Sufficiently Strong

    The fintech space is one which has brought banking to the masses. Financial products that have remained out of reach of millions of individuals are now becoming mainstream. For investors in Social Finance, Inc. (SOFI), now is a great time to be investing. Now, SoFi stock has certainly been on a rather bumpy ride of late. One of Chamatch Palihapitiya’s recent SPACs, SoFi has ebbed and flowed along with capital into and out of the SPAC world. As a de-SPAC company trading on its own merits, SoFi’s

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • What You Should Make of Clorox Stock's 11% Drop Today

    The company's sales are dropping faster than expected, but that shouldn't worry you as an investor.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Pre-Earnings: Will it Soar?

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) is an aerospace company focused on developing vehicles for air and space. It also aims to offer regular spaceflight for tourists and researchers. (See Virgin Galactic stock charts on TipRanks) The main value for SPCE comes from the highly specialized technology required to develop safe, efficient, and enjoyable spaceflight vehicles. While the company certainly faces significant competition from the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin – led by titans of innovation Elon

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    GE’s reverse stock split Monday was only the fifth since 2012 among S&P 500 companies. Companies generally avoid reverse splits because they can signal that management has been unsuccessful at raising the stock price. It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.