See 'Solar Ash' in action for the first time in a PS5 gameplay video

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Solar Ash is poised to be a fast-paced, smooth-as-silk action platformer from Hyper Light Drifter studio Heart Machine, and now there's a trailer to prove it.

Heart Machine first showed off Solar Ash in June during Sony's big PlayStation 5 games event, but we didn't get a good look at gameplay until today's State of Play livestream. The Solar Ash gameplay trailer features footage captured on PS5, and reveals an expansive setting starring Rei, a Voidrunner on a mission to save her planet from a black hole that devours worlds. Gameplay is rapid and fluid, with a focus on skating over the ashen clouds and leaping between platforms, slicing down enemies along the way.

Hyper Light Drifter was a smash-hit 2D action RPG that came out in 2016, and Solar Ash is a faithful evolution of creative director Alx Preston's aesthetic. It transitions the studio's trademark neon-lined, glowing art style into a 3D environment, placing a small-yet-mighty protagonist in the center of a large and terrifying world.

Solar Ash is heading to PlayStation 4, PS5 and the Epic Games Store later this year. It's published by Annapurna Interactive.

Hyper Light Drifter co-designer Teddy Dief is also working on a new project, We are OFK, with their studio at Palmtree Team. We are OFK is a musical interactive series about four friends in their early 20s attempting to make it as a band in modern-day Los Angeles, and it has a decidedly more pastel palette than Hyper Light Drifter — or Solar Ash, for that matter.