This Solaris Resources Insider Increased Their Holding By 106% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Solaris Resources Inc.'s (TSE:SLS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Solaris Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Sunny S. Lowe for CA$151k worth of shares, at about CA$7.33 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$6.32). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Sunny S. Lowe was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Sunny S. Lowe bought 41.60k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$7.22. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Solaris Resources insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about CA$420m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Solaris Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Solaris Resources shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Solaris Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Solaris Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

