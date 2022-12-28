U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Solarjuice Technology Secures Two Provisional Patents for Solar Module Manufacturing

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
·5 min read

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced Solarjuice Technology Inc. (D.B.A. Solar4America), the Company's solar manufacturing division, has secured two provisional patents relating to a rework apparatus (that achieves EVA, back sheet, and whole solar cell string replacement in a solar module production line) and another patent relating to a solar cell replacement machine.

These two patents will achieve great improvements in the solar module production field.

The first patent is for a device relating to the rework process during the manufacture of solar modules. This device can be used for an EVA, back sheet, and whole solar cell string replacement during manufacturing. This method can achieve automatic repairs when a defect is diagnosed during the electroluminescence (EL) test for the solar panel before lamination. This device will also lead to reduced time for both identification and replacement of EVA, back sheet and whole solar cell string replacement.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture
SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture

Schematic above shows the rework apparatus machine.

The second patent will create a mechanism for replacing defective solar cells from a given solar string during the fabrication process of the solar module. This solar cell replacement can take place when a defect is diagnosed in a specific solar string (by electroluminescence test) before the actual lamination, or when the local positioning information for the defective solar cell is provided by the previous quality control operation. This process will also yield reduced time for both identification and replacement of any defective solar cells.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture
SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Press release picture


Schematic above shows the cell replacement machine.

Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy, commented, "These two new patents are groundbreaking in the arena of solar manufacturing. By reducing the steps in the module manufacturing process, this allows for higher quality production while reducing down time in the manufacturing process. We are very excited to implement these patents in our manufacturing process and to help advance solar design manufacturing to the next level. As solar manufacturing processes are evolving and the need for improved quality assurance is increasing, we will utilize these new technologies to yield a superior solar module. And we strongly believe these new patented technologies will create a new standard in the solar manufacturing arena."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The Company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing, SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
SPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733381/Solarjuice-Technology-Secures-Two-Provisional-Patents-for-Solar-Module-Manufacturing

