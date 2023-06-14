Sonic Automotive's (NYSE:SAH) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sonic Automotive's (NYSE:SAH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sonic Automotive, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$587m ÷ (US$5.1b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Sonic Automotive has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 14% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sonic Automotive's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sonic Automotive here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Sonic Automotive. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 63% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Sonic Automotive's ROCE

To sum it up, Sonic Automotive has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 120% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Sonic Automotive (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

