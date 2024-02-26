Soros Fund 13F Filing Provides Insight Into Which Stocks To Invest In

George Soros is best known as one of the most successful investors the world has ever seen. With this, he's grown Soros Fund Management to $7.6 billion in assets under management.

And that's just the start.

Soros has a net worth of roughly $6.7 billion and for 30 years managed the Quantum Fund, which had an average annual return of 30%. On top of that, he became a celebrity of sorts when he made a $1 billion profit in one day in 1992 by short-selling the British pound.

You can learn a lot about where to invest your money by tracking Soros and Soros Fund Management.

Based on the Soros Fund Management's latest 13F filing, it has significant investments in these five stocks.

Splunk Inc.

Portfolio weight: 3.1%

Splunk is a leader in big data, turning vast data sets into operational intelligence. In September, Cisco Systems Inc. made a significant move. It planned to acquire Splunk for $28 billion, at $157 per share.

This price gap caught Soros’s attention. It seemed like a perfect arbitrage chance. Reacting to this, his fund bought over 1 million Splunk shares in the fourth quarter. This purchase boosted his stake by nearly 175%.

Now, Splunk has emerged as the largest investment in the Soros Fund. Soros owns more than 1.5 million shares. Their worth? Approximately $245.5 million.

AerCap Holdings NV

Portfolio weight: 2.4%

AerCap specializes in leasing aircraft globally. For Soros, AerCap was a fresh venture in early 2023. He seized the opportunity, acquiring over 611,000 shares in the fourth quarter.

Soros’s portfolio now includes over 2.4 million AerCap shares. Their market value? Roughly $194.4 million. The attraction lies in the valuation — AerCap’s shares trade at just 7.4 times forward earnings.

Last July, AerCap initiated a $500 million share buyback program. This move is poised to bolster the stock’s value. Since 2023 kicked off, AerCap’s shares have soared, marking a 35% increase.

Alphabet Inc.

Portfolio weight: 2.2%

Alphabet Inc., the powerhouse behind Google and YouTube, may not dazzle with rapid growth as it has in the past. Yet, its profitability stands strong, with a compelling forward earnings ratio of 21.8. Soros marked his entry into Alphabet in early 2017. Since then, the stock’s value has soared, tripling and surpassing the S&P 500 by over 100%.

In the latest quarter, Soros scaled back his investment, parting with 185,000 shares. His fund’s current Alphabet portfolio consists of 1.2 million shares. These are valued at approximately $174 million, securing its spot as the third-largest holding in the Soros Fund.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Portfolio weight: 2.1%

Novo Nordisk focuses on insulin and treatments for diabetes. In August, the company made headlines with its weight loss medication Wegovy, showing it could lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes or heart-related deaths in cardiovascular patients.

This groundbreaking news coincided with Soros taking a new position in Novo Nordisk, underscoring the strategic timing of his investment. Given the vast markets for obesity, diabetes and heart disease, this move was well-calculated.

By the fourth quarter, Soros Fund Management had purchased 29,000 shares, elevating its total investment in Novo Nordisk to $189.3 million.

Liberty Broadband Corp.

Portfolio weight: 1.4%

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates in the cable, broadband and mobile technology sectors, serving as the umbrella company for Charter Communications Inc.

Soros ventured into Liberty Broadband during the second quarter of 2016, securing shares at an average price close to $57.45. To date, the investment has seen modest returns, with the stock price hovering around $60.

Despite the minimal gains, Soros’s strategy showcases patience. In the latest quarter, he opted to maintain his stake without any changes. His fund’s investment in Liberty Broadband consists of nearly 1.4 million shares, valued at approximately $83.9 million.

This holding accounts for a 0.8% share in the company.

Soros doesn't always pick winners, but he does so more times than not. And that's why Soros Fund Management has grown to $7.6 billion in assets under management.

