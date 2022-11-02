Sotera Health Announces Alex Dimitrief as General Counsel

Sotera Health Services, LLC

Global business leader, distinguished general counsel and big law partner to join Sotera Health

CLEVELAND, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Alex Dimitrief is joining the Company as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Dimitrief previously served in a variety of senior leadership roles at General Electric (GE), including as President and CEO of General Electric’s Global Growth Organization and as General Counsel of GE. Previously, Mr. Dimitrief was a Partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he practiced law for twenty years.



“I am thrilled to welcome Alex to the team, and to reunite with a former GE colleague, exceptional legal mind and esteemed business leader,” said Michael B. Petras, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sotera Health Company. “Alex has deep experience in the governmental, business and legal realms, successfully representing clients in a number of highly visible cases. In addition, Alex’s experience is a unique fit for Sotera Health and I look forward to his keen legal and business leadership.”

At GE, Mr. Dimitrief established a distinguished record of providing steady, pragmatic and effective leadership to steer a broad range of global businesses through complex commercial, legal and organizational challenges. At Kirkland & Ellis, Mr. Dimitrief was nationally-recognized for successful outcomes across a broad scope of highly visible, complex legal matters before federal and state courts throughout the United States and international tribunals. He is a recognized expert in litigation, M&A, corporate governance, regulatory affairs and organizational integrity based on his more than 40 years of experience as a business leader, corporate attorney, law firm partner and White House Fellow.

Mr. Dimitrief also has served on the boards of publicly-traded companies and non-profit organizations, including Ronald McDonald House Charities. He comes to Sotera Health from Zeughauser Group, where Mr. Dimitrief has been advising legal departments and law firms on a broad variety of strategic issues. He is a published author, an adjunct professor at Harvard Law School and New York University Law School and sought-after speaker.

“I am excited to join Michael and the leadership team at Sotera Health,” said Alex Dimitrief. “It will be a privilege to join and represent Sotera Health in its mission-critical work and to do my part to ensure that justice is served based on evidence, science and the rule of law.”

Mr. Dimitrief succeeds Terry Hammons, who left the company for personal reasons. Matthew J. Klaben, who had been serving as interim General Counsel, will return to his role as Deputy General Counsel and remains co-chair of the Company’s ESG Committee. Mr. Dimitrief becomes a member of the Executive team, reporting directly to Chairman and CEO, Michael B. Petras, Jr.

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health .

