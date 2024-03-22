Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and 10% Owner of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN), has sold 48,837 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $8.37 per share, indicating a total sale amount of approximately $408,837.79.SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) is a company that specializes in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies. The company's advanced AI platform enables businesses to build intelligent and connected solutions that facilitate natural, human-like interactions between consumers and their products or services.Over the past year, the insider, Keyvan Mohajer, has sold a total of 505,504 shares of SoundHound AI Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

SoundHound AI Inc CEO and 10% Owner Keyvan Mohajer Sells Company Shares

The stock's valuation on the day of the insider's recent sale places SoundHound AI Inc's market cap at approximately $2.066 billion. The company's shares were trading at $8.37 each at the time of the transaction.For more detailed information on insider transactions at SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN), interested parties can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

