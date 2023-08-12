SoundThinking, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SSTI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 37% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for SoundThinking is US$27.55 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

SoundThinking is estimated to be 27% undervalued based on current share price of US$20.09

The US$33.57 analyst price target for SSTI is 22% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the August share price for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$10.9m US$13.1m US$14.8m US$16.3m US$17.5m US$18.5m US$19.3m US$20.1m US$20.8m US$21.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 12.84% Est @ 9.63% Est @ 7.39% Est @ 5.82% Est @ 4.72% Est @ 3.95% Est @ 3.41% Est @ 3.03% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% US$10.1 US$11.4 US$12.1 US$12.3 US$12.4 US$12.2 US$11.9 US$11.6 US$11.2 US$10.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$116m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$21m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.2%) = US$440m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$440m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$221m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$337m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$20.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 27% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SoundThinking as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.995. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For SoundThinking, we've compiled three essential factors you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for SoundThinking we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SSTI's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

