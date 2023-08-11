Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Could Be 30% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Southern Copper fair value estimate is US$64.17

Southern Copper's US$83.26 share price signals that it might be 30% overvalued

Analyst price target for SCCO is US$62.37 which is 2.8% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.52b US$3.18b US$3.19b US$3.21b US$3.25b US$3.30b US$3.35b US$3.41b US$3.48b US$3.55b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.75% Est @ 1.17% Est @ 1.46% Est @ 1.67% Est @ 1.81% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 1.99% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% US$2.3k US$2.7k US$2.5k US$2.4k US$2.2k US$2.1k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$21b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.5b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.2%) = US$61b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$61b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= US$28b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$50b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$83.3, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Southern Copper as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.182. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Southern Copper

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

SCCO's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Southern Copper, we've compiled three relevant elements you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Southern Copper (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does SCCO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

