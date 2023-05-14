Is Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Worth US$69.5 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Southern Copper fair value estimate is US$52.15

Southern Copper's US$69.49 share price signals that it might be 33% overvalued

The US$62.45 analyst price target for SCCO is 20% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.18b US$2.58b US$3.26b US$3.19b US$3.16b US$3.16b US$3.18b US$3.22b US$3.26b US$3.32b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.85% Est @ 0.04% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.09% Est @ 1.40% Est @ 1.61% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% US$2.0k US$2.2k US$2.5k US$2.3k US$2.1k US$1.9k US$1.7k US$1.6k US$1.5k US$1.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.3b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.9%– 2.1%) = US$50b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$50b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= US$21b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$40b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$69.5, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Southern Copper as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.148. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Southern Copper

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

