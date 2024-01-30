Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc Reports Modest Earnings Growth in Q2 Fiscal 2024

Net Income : Reported a 4.5% increase to $12.2 million for Q2 fiscal 2024.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Decreased to $1.07 per fully diluted common share from $1.26 year-over-year.

Dividend : Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Assets : Total assets grew by 6.5% to $4.6 billion, driven by increased cash equivalents and net loans receivable.

Deposits : Saw a 7.2% increase to $4.0 billion, with significant growth in certificates of deposit and savings accounts.

Loan Portfolio : Net loans receivable rose by 3.1% to $3.7 billion, with growth across various loan types.

Nonperforming Assets (NPAs): Decreased to 0.21% of total assets, down from 0.26% as of June 30, 2023.

On January 29, 2024, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) released its 8-K filing, announcing preliminary results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, a US-based holding company for Southern Bank, operates primarily in retail deposit attraction and loan investment, offering a range of banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in its market areas.

Financial Performance and Challenges

SMBC reported a modest increase in net income for the second quarter, marking a 4.5% rise to $12.2 million compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This growth was driven by higher net interest income and noninterest income, coupled with a lower provision for credit losses and income taxes. However, the earnings per share saw a decrease from $1.26 to $1.07, reflecting the dilutive effect of additional shares issued in connection with the Citizens merger.

The company's balance sheet growth was notable, with total assets reaching $4.6 billion, a 6.5% increase. This growth was primarily due to a significant rise in cash equivalents and net loans receivable. The loan portfolio expansion was attributed to growth in construction loan balances, residential real estate loans, and commercial loans. Despite these positive trends, challenges remain, including economic uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's tightened monetary policy to address inflation.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

SMBC's financial achievements, such as the continued payment of quarterly cash dividends, underscore the company's commitment to shareholder value and confidence in future prospects. The declared dividend of $0.21 per common share represents the 119th consecutive quarterly dividend since the company's inception. The growth in the deposit portfolio, particularly in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, reflects customer responsiveness to higher interest rates and special offers, which is significant in the current economic environment.

The reduction in nonperforming assets to 0.21% of total assets from 0.26% as of June 30, 2023, demonstrates the company's effective credit risk management. Additionally, the company's equity to assets ratio improved to 10.13%, indicating a strong capital position that is crucial for stability and growth in the banking industry.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

SMBC's net interest income for the quarter was $34.5 million, a 22.1% increase year-over-year, primarily due to the Citizens merger. The net interest margin, however, compressed to 3.25% from 3.45% a year ago. Noninterest income saw a slight increase to $5.6 million, with bank card interchange income and fiduciary and investment management fees contributing to the rise.

On the expense side, noninterest expense rose to $23.9 million, a 35.3% increase, largely due to the Citizens merger, which affected compensation, benefits, occupancy expenses, and data processing fees. The efficiency ratio deteriorated to 58.5% from 52.3% in the prior fiscal year, indicating higher costs relative to revenue.

"The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects," stated Stefan Chkautovich, CFO of SMBC.

In conclusion, SMBC's second-quarter results reflect a stable performance with modest growth in net income and assets, despite challenges such as economic uncertainty and margin compression. The company's commitment to shareholder returns and strong capital position bodes well for its future in a competitive banking landscape.

